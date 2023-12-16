Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) PT Set at C$6.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 target price on Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered Orla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cormark cut their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:OLA opened at C$4.11 on Friday. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of C$80.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.324547 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orla Mining

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,792.50. In related news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson acquired 37,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,409.43. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.83 per share, with a total value of C$26,792.50. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

