O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $951.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $1,005.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $953.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $939.87.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.13.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

