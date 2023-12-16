Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Lowered to $125.00 at UBS Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oracle from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Get Oracle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.44. Oracle has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $283.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 9,299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084,067 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 83.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,793,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863,334 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.