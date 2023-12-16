OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.46.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $48.86.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

