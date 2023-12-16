OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OCX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.95. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,923.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the period.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

