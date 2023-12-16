OLO (NYSE:OLO) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of OLO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Get OLO alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OLO

OLO Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.09 million, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.22. OLO has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $48,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,340.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,150 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $35,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 666,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,872.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,340.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,977 shares of company stock valued at $219,523. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OLO

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OLO by 9.0% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 16,227,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,223 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the second quarter valued at $8,804,000. Raine Group LLC boosted its holdings in OLO by 8.4% in the second quarter. Raine Group LLC now owns 461,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 35,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in OLO by 29.5% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.