Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $575,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 79,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $10,040,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.0 %

NTR stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.96%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

