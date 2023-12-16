Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $473.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $541.00.

NOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $495.25.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.6 %

NOC stock opened at $460.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $473.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.78. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $547.80. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 20.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.