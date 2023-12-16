Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NPI. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.38.

TSE:NPI opened at C$24.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.33. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$19.36 and a 12 month high of C$39.92.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$513.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$491.40 million. Northland Power had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.2631579 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

