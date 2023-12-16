Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Nordson’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock opened at $251.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nordson has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $257.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.94.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,849. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,078,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 9,439.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 710,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,812,000 after buying an additional 702,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

