Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NDSN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Get Nordson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDSN

Nordson Stock Up 0.8 %

NDSN stock opened at $251.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nordson has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $257.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $537,821.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $537,821.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,849. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 208.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 225.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.