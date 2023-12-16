Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $9.69 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $167.00 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.83. The company has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

