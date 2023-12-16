Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.56.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $120.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.23 and a 200-day moving average of $106.50. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $264,731.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $264,731.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,742 shares of company stock worth $6,444,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,604,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 333.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

