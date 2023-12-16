NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target Raised to $14.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NTST has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised shares of NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NETSTREIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.09.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 132.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 630.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

