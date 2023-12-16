Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.53.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
