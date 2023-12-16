National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NWLI opened at $482.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.68. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $488.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $479.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.90.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the second quarter worth about $3,041,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 54.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the second quarter worth about $1,870,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

