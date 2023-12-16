National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLIGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWLI opened at $482.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.68. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $488.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $479.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.90.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%.

Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the second quarter worth about $3,041,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 54.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the second quarter worth about $1,870,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

