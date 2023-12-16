National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSA. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.81. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $44.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 205.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,744,165.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,040,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,733,000 after acquiring an additional 321,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after acquiring an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,615,000 after acquiring an additional 174,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

