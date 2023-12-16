National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get National Grid alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on National Grid

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Grid

National Grid Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 57.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 41.0% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGG opened at $67.81 on Monday. National Grid has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.1899 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Free Report

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.