National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NYSE NGG opened at $67.81 on Monday. National Grid has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.1899 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
