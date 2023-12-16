National Bankshares Upgrades Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) to “Outperform”

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$1.30 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on CJR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.20 to C$0.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.90 to C$1.10 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$1.15 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.76.
View Our Latest Research Report on Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Price Performance
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corus Entertainment
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.