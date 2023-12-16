National Bankshares Upgrades Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) to “Outperform”

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$1.30 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CJR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.20 to C$0.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.90 to C$1.10 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$1.15 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.76.

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$0.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.46. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$2.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$135.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.04.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

