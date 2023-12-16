National Bankshares Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$183.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$130.00 to C$127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$166.89.

TFII stock opened at C$158.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. TFI International has a one year low of C$133.66 and a one year high of C$188.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$158.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$161.80.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

