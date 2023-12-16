National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform Spec Market Weight” Rating for Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform spec market weight rating on shares of Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Metals Acquisition and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Metals Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTAL

Metals Acquisition Trading Up 7.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MTAL stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. Metals Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $49,594,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $33,000,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $20,938,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $17,970,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 912,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Metals Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.