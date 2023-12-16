National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform Spec Market Weight” Rating for Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL)

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform spec market weight rating on shares of Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Metals Acquisition and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.80.

NYSE MTAL opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. Metals Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth $108,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth $386,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

