Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 2.4 %

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $24.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myriad Genetics

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,230.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.