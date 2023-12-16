Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Price Up 10.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 840,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 571,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Specifically, Director Thomas F. Kirk acquired 50,000 shares of Myomo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,146.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Myomo in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $138.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 87.67% and a negative net margin of 42.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Myomo, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Myomo by 25.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Myomo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myomo by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 65,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

