Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 893 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $149.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

