MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $600.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $526.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Argus initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $569.14.

MSCI Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $531.58 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 52 week low of $450.00 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.65. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

