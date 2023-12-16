MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.
Several analysts have issued reports on MRC shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MRC Global in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.
Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. MRC Global had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
