MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRC shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MRC Global in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in MRC Global by 3.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 149,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MRC Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. MRC Global had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

