Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COOP. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.71.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.08.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,515,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,736,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,515,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,736,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,800 shares of company stock worth $4,373,134. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

