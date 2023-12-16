monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $189.84

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $189.84 and last traded at $188.15, with a volume of 172723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -556.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.43 and its 200 day moving average is $164.71.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 90.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of monday.com by 192.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 104.1% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

