Mitch C. Hill Sells 6,500 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NARI stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.81 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.93. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,082.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.92 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NARI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Inari Medical by 46.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 132.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,863,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,073,000 after buying an additional 1,060,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after buying an additional 1,019,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 13.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,271,000 after buying an additional 733,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Featured Articles

