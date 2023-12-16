Mirvac Group Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:MGR)

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

Mirvac Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31.

Insider Activity at Mirvac Group

In other Mirvac Group news, insider Alan Sindel acquired 41,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of A$95,988.68 ($63,150.44). 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirvac Group Company Profile

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we've dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high-quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

