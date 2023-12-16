Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 3,472 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 244.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $488.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $460.42 and its 200 day moving average is $445.72.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,216,982. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

