Ming Lu Purchases 5,600 Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) insider Ming Lu acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.03) per share, with a total value of £49,224 ($61,792.62).

LON:PRU opened at GBX 876 ($11.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The company has a market capitalization of £24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.31. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of GBX 814 ($10.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,381.50 ($17.34). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 883.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 969.17.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.83) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.77) to GBX 1,610 ($20.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,420 ($17.83) to GBX 1,400 ($17.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,590.80 ($19.97).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

