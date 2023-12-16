MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.69 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter.

MIND Technology Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ MIND opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.59. MIND Technology has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,150 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.80% of MIND Technology worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.