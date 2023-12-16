Michael Secora Sells 25,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $184,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 943,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,568.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Secora also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, November 14th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $158,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $176,750.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $9.70 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RXRX

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.