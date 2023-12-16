Michael J. Anderson Sells 3,000 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andersons Trading Up 0.6 %

ANDE opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.72. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on Andersons

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 126.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 1,222.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.