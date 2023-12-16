Michael Bruen Sells 5,000 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 421,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,336,987.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $145,550.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $138,600.00.

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.09 million, a P/E ratio of 325.00 and a beta of 1.20. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.41%. Equities analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BWMN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,508,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 187,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

