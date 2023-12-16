MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on MFA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group started coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

MFA stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -368.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 55.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,823,000 after buying an additional 404,416 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 54,553 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,300 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

