Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCB. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27. Metropolitan Bank has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $583.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.21. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

