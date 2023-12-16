Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Given Outperform Spec Market Weight Rating at National Bank Financial

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform spec market weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTAL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Eight Capital set a $15.00 target price on Metals Acquisition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

NYSE MTAL opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. Metals Acquisition has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $13.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.