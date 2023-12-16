Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by &Partners

&Partners decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $334.92 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.46 and a 52-week high of $342.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.95 and a 200-day moving average of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.