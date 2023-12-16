Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.3% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total transaction of $183,717.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,555,790.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total transaction of $183,717.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,555,790.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ META opened at $334.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.95 and a 200-day moving average of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.46 and a 52 week high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.