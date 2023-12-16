Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 28,009 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $9,392,538.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $9,061,471.68.

On Thursday, December 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $9,104,885.63.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81.

On Friday, December 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.47, for a total value of $9,060,071.23.

On Monday, November 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.75, for a total value of $9,460,039.75.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total value of $9,355,566.18.

On Friday, November 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total value of $9,481,326.59.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.01, for a total value of $9,467,322.09.

On Friday, November 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $9,345,763.03.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,350,524.56.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %

META opened at $334.92 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.56 and its 200-day moving average is $304.16. The company has a market capitalization of $860.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile



Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

