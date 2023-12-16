Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

MESO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at $757,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mesoblast by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter worth $79,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

