Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH stock opened at $172.80 on Thursday. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $88.29 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.29.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,300.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,090,000 after purchasing an additional 666,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 212.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 787,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,914,000 after acquiring an additional 535,368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 883.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 521,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,473,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after acquiring an additional 350,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

