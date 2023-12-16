MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MELI. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,606.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,405.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,308.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $815.85 and a one year high of $1,660.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,979,000 after buying an additional 253,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 879.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,231,000 after purchasing an additional 199,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

