Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,457,085. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Newmont

Newmont Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE NEM opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of -39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.