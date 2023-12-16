Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 59 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $210.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.71 and a 200-day moving average of $194.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $213.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.