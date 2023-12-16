Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 55 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $241.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

