Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,488 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.75, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $45.18.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4,583.33%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

